Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he is lookingforward to football fans being given the opportunity to return to footballstadiums. Jenas was speaking as part of the NHS Test and Trace Let’s Get Backcampaign, which hopes to encourage sports fans to get back enjoying footballsafely.


Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's future. Jenas says hefeels for Newcastle fans following the club's recent failed takeover bid,while also tips Liverpool to retain their title.

