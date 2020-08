U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million



The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement discouraged some from filing claims. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970