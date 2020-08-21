Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
The slight chance of a shower or t'storm will continue today with highs in the mid-80s again.
A few select folks could see an isolated shower or t'storm tonight, but most will be just muggy and quiet with lows in the mid-60s.
There's a slight chance of an afternoon t'storm Saturday, so most of the daytime should be okay with highs in the upper-80s.
It's going to feel like the middle of summer.
The chance of scattered storms will continue Saturday night.
We could see a scattered t'storm on Sunday, but it won't be a wash.
Highs will be in the low-80s with plenty of humidity.
