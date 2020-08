Goodyear workers and city leaders rally against President Trump after call to boycott top Akron employer

Goodyear workers and city leaders rally against President Trump after call to boycott top Akron employer

P. Foster RT @WEWS : Goodyear workers and city leaders rally against President Trump after call to boycott top Akron employer https://t.co/0CsV9dRzzp 16 hours ago

kpoweski Goodyear workers and city leaders rally against President Trump after call to boycott top Akron employer https://t.co/tZGQcVSKYg 14 hours ago

Jumping Bean “When you go after Goodyear, you go after Akron” #Ohio #Vote https://t.co/kbRXqRvcxV 13 hours ago

Micki 💙💙💙 RT @KARAinFLA : @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity @FoxNews Keep talking, donny. Every time you open your mouth @JoeBiden gains more undecided v… 9 hours ago