Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.
