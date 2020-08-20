Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon arrest is latest in a long line of criminal charges involving Trump confidants. This level of criminality surrounding a president is unparalleled.

Former Trump campaign manager and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was indicted in New York...

Steve Bannon, President Trump's former political adviser, was arrested Thursday along with three...

