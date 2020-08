Car Hangs Precariously off Mountain Trail Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 days ago Car Hangs Precariously off Mountain Trail Occurred on August 15, 2020 / Lake City, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "While driving along Grizzly Gultch Trail I spotted this car hanging off the edge over a very large drop." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 94HJY Truck Hangs Precariously off Mountain Trail https://t.co/rcmiG0SCIx 3 days ago