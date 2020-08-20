Global  
 

Crossrail delayed until ‘first half of 2022’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Crossrail delayed until ‘first half of 2022’

Crossrail delayed until ‘first half of 2022’

The opening of Crossrail has been delayed again until the “first half of2022”, the company building the railway has said.

The railway, from Berkshireto Essex via central London, was originally expected to open fully in December2018, but repeated delays have pushed it back.

In a statement on Friday,Crossrail said: “The board’s latest assessment, based on the best availableprogramme information right now, is that the central section betweenPaddington and Abbey Wood will be ready to open in the first half of 2022.”The new date comes after the team behind the project said last month that theroute would not meet its then-summer 2021 target opening.


naomi2009

Naomi Canton RT @robyounguk: The opening of Crossrail has been delayed - again - until the "first half of 2022". The railway will run from Berkshire to… 16 seconds ago

Noisical

News Hound RT @SkyScottBeasley: 🚆 NEW: Crossrail will not now open until the first half of 2022 🗓 Start date for full service including central tunne… 2 minutes ago

Fishthemod

Steve Byrne @grantshapps The central section of Crossrail has been delayed again, it now won’t open until the first half of 202… https://t.co/8IDX6rUTh4 29 minutes ago

DavidWh05361616

David White #FBPE Doesn't the last paragraph if this article defeat the object of building this in the first place? https://t.co/yq5pkOJhnW 1 hour ago

Andrew70265613

Drew RT @rachaelvenables: Breaking: The central section of Crossrail has been delayed again, it now won’t open until the first half of 2022. Ori… 1 hour ago

Dickybeau

richard anderson RT @LBC: The opening of Crossrail has been delayed again - and now won't be ready until the first half of 2022, costing an extra £1.1bn. ht… 2 hours ago