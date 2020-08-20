Crossrail delayed until ‘first half of 2022’

The opening of Crossrail has been delayed again until the “first half of2022”, the company building the railway has said.

The railway, from Berkshireto Essex via central London, was originally expected to open fully in December2018, but repeated delays have pushed it back.

In a statement on Friday,Crossrail said: “The board’s latest assessment, based on the best availableprogramme information right now, is that the central section betweenPaddington and Abbey Wood will be ready to open in the first half of 2022.”The new date comes after the team behind the project said last month that theroute would not meet its then-summer 2021 target opening.