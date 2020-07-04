Trump Confirms Stormy Daniels Affair Detail

At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump seemed to confirm a detail in porn star Stormy Daniels’ claim of an affair -- that he does not like sharks.



Related videos from verified sources U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed



The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14 Published on July 9, 2020 How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison



Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published on July 4, 2020