Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions
Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions
Passengers at Gatwick Airport who had just returned from Croatia told of their holiday experiences and their views on the government’s new quarantine measures for people travelling into the UK from the country.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government's decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK's safe travel list.
