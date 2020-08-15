Global  
 

Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s
Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions

Passengers at Gatwick Airport who had just returned from Croatia told of their holiday experiences and their views on the government’s new quarantine measures for people travelling into the UK from the country.

Report by Jonesia.

