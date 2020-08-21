Airbnb Bans Partying At Rentals Around the Globe

A day after announcing it’s taking formal steps to issue an initial public offering... ...Gizmodo is reporting that Airbnb is doing some housekeeping.

The home-sharing network decided on Thursday that it’s had enough of party stories.

Irresponsible patrons throwing parties in a pandemic is something they are taking seriously.

Airbnb is now implementing a worldwide ban on large gatherings at rental properties.

In a statement, Airbnb wrote that it will now cap occupancy at all of its listings at 16 people.

The company then emphasized that unauthorized parties have always technically been banned.