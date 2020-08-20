Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 noon updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 20 11 p.m. UpdateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression Thirteen still remains very disorganized this morningTropical Depression Thirteen still remains very disorganized this morning. Newest models show the system will be JUST south of Southwest Florida by Monday.
Tropical Update: Friday 5 a.m.Tropical Depression 13 expected to strengthen into tropical storm on Friday
MEMA tracking tropical systemsMEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provides an update on two tropical systems moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.