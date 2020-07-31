Massive gathering of silver tip sharks engage in feeding frenzy
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Massive gathering of silver tip sharks engage in feeding frenzy
This video was taken at Truk Lagoon in the Pacific.
Truk Lagoon was the location of a major WW2 naval battle (Operation Hailstorm) where the US sunk over 50 Japanese ship.
The largest shark in the video is a Silver Tip shark.
These are beautiful sharks and she eventually took the entire bait and swam away with it.