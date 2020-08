Becoming an eco-friendly family

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:45s - Published 2 days ago

Kirk says she and her husband decided to commit to having an eco-friendly household, from the products they use to the furniture they have in their home.

GIVING BIRTH ANDRAISING LITTLE ONESDURING COVID-19.COLLEN KIRK IS ONEOF THE OWNERS ATREVOLUTION BUFFALOAND HAS MADE IT HERMISSION TO HAVE ANECO-FRIENDLY HOME.SOT"WE MADE AN EFFORTTO VISIT AS MANYWATERFALLS AROUNDWNY AS WE COULD,SO WE HIT 11 WEEKSOF WATERFALLS SOMEIN OUR OWNBACKYARDS ANDSOME A LITTLEFURTHER AWAY"COLLEEN KIRK ANDHER FAMILY LOVEEXPLORING THEOUTDOORS.SHE HAS A TWO-YEAROLD NAMED HENRYAND IS ABOUT TO POPWITH HER SECONDCHILD DUE IN THENEXT WEEK.KIRK SAYS SHE ANDHER HUSBANDDECIDED TO COMMITTO HAVING AN ECO-FRIENDLYHOUSEHOLD.FROM THE PRODUCTSTHEY USE TO THEFURNITURE THEYHAVE IN THEIR HOME.SOT"FOR ME IT MEANSBRINGING PRODUCTSINTO OUR THATSUPPORT THEENVIRONMENT, SOMETHAT ARERECYCLABLE THEYHAVE ELEMENTS OFNATURE IN THEM SOOUR KIDS AREEXPOSED TO THINGSTHAT ARE DOINGGOOD THINGS FORTHE EARTH."ONE OF THOSEPRODUCTS IS ANECO-FRIENDLYRECYCLABLE CRIBMATTRESS.

MADE OUTOF A FOOD POLYMER,THE MATTRESS IS 90-PERCENT AIR.SOT"ALL THESE THINGSARE REALLYIMPORTANT LIKE ASAFE NIGHTS SLEEP,CLEANLINESS ISREALLY IMPORTANTHOW DO YOU FIND ALTHAT AND BRANDSTHAT ARE ECO-FRIENDLY?"KIRK SAYS SHE HAMANY DIFFERENTBRANDS SHE TRUSTSAND SHE LIKES TOCHECK OUTPRODUCTS USINGECO-FRIENDLYHASHTAGS ONINSTAGRAM.

SHE SAYSSHE TRIES TOSUPPORT LOCALBUSINESSES.SOT"THIS IS FROM ROVEBUFFALO, THEY CARRYAPPLE PARK AND THEYCARRY AN ORGANICONESIE BRAND.

THISIS HONEST COMPANYTHEY HAVE BABYSHAMPOO AND WEHAVE OUR ORGANICTOOTHPASTE IN APPLEFLAVOR THANKGOODNESS BECAUSEOF HE ISN'T REALLYINTO MINT."SOMETIMESCONVENIENCE OVERECO-FRIENDLYPRODUCTS DOES WINOUT-- BUT KIRK SAYSSHE IS HOPING TOINFLUENCE HER KIDSTO MAKE EARTH-FRIENDLY CHOICESTOO.SOT"IT DOESN'T HAVE TOBE JUST EARTH DAYTHAT YOU CANCELEBRATE THEEARTH YOU CANEARTH AROUND USAND THAT COMMUNITYIS A REALLYIMPORTANT THING ANDSEE US SUPPORTINGTHESE THINGS ANDTHAT'S GETS WOVENINTO SOME OF THECHOICES THEY MAKE."IN BUFFALO RT 7EWN.