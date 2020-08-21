'Lots of sweetness and light'
A Trump voter and three Biden voters react to the former vice-president's nomination speech together.
nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Joe Biden's speech: 'Lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/RfgVYu8SkS https://t.co/oM7a1mujNq 24 minutes ago
Martin Jones @piersmorgan @JoeBiden Or "Joe Biden's speech: 'Lots of sweetness and light" 🤔 25 minutes ago
melinda kent BBC News - Joe Biden's speech: 'Lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/DobHbw2js7 31 minutes ago
Jane Brown Voters react: 'Lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/nhXe53nTuN 31 minutes ago
Liberal Resistance Joe Biden's speech: 'Lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/RfgVYu8SkS https://t.co/oM7a1mujNq 59 minutes ago
Maggie Moreland Joe Biden's speech 'lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/t490zFoJI2 2 hours ago
𝕌𝕡𝕥𝕠𝕨𝕟🛍𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕤𝕒 Me (making funny faces) on BBC News - Joe Biden's speech 'lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/1Bo58iCn6h 2 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Joe Biden's speech 'lots of sweetness and light' https://t.co/9GaBswI6Nx https://t.co/he0c57fzfN 2 hours ago