Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Drag Race’ Alum Chi Chi Devayne Dead at 34

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:54s - Published
‘Drag Race’ Alum Chi Chi Devayne Dead at 34
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Chi Chi Devayne has died at age 34.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queen, Dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne -- a fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race" who competed on 'All-Stars' as well -- has...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Chi Chi DeVayne Dead At 34 is now trending on https://t.co/qNhjoGXwTX https://t.co/qNhjoGXwTX 22 minutes ago

StacyInMalibu

Stacy Lovell RT @ThePerezHilton: Chi Chi Devayne has tragically passed away. At just 34 years old. The Drag Race alum was recently hospitalized with pne… 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Cosmopolitan: Drag Star and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Chi Chi DeVayne Has Died at Age 34 https://t.co/BcakwP0WP7 7 hours ago

MissPrincessJS

Princess JS RT @DEADLINE: Chi Chi DeVayne Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Zavion Davenport Was 34 https://t.co/4USFBjEn4s https://t.co/OIimkcfbqj 9 hours ago

starsonb

Adolf Walter Jr. RuPaul's Drag Race alum Chi Chi DeVayne dies, age 34, from pneumonia https://t.co/ixtV2QiyKc via @DailyMailCeleb 9 hours ago

MetroCOLA

Metro COLA Chi Chi DeVayne Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Zavion Davenport Was 34 https://t.co/XAO58go95C 10 hours ago

sdillydot

sharon dilly dot RT @mixcom: RuPaul's Drag Race alum Chi Chi DeVayne dies, age 34, from pneumonia https://t.co/IsFO1ms1OY via @DailyMailCeleb 12 hours ago

datfreakyderp

Derp Is Masked 🏳️‍🌈 So sad to hear about the passing of Drag Race Alum Chi Chi DeVayne today. She died way to young. 12 hours ago