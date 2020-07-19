Global  
 

Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:52s - Published
File footage of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl.


Maguire 'co-operating with Greek authorities', say Man Utd

 Manchester United say captain Harry Maguire is "fully co-operating with the Greek authorities" following an "alleged incident" on the island of Mykonos on..
Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island [Video]

Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island

Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greeceinvolving captain Harry Maguire. The England defender, 27, has been arrestedon the island of Mykonos following an alleged altercation with police,according to media reports.

'Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable' - Maguire says Man Utd 'have fallen short'

 Harry Maguire says Manchester United "have to take it to the next step" after losing the Europa League semi-final to Sevilla.
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossip

 Koeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
Dean Henderson: Goalkeeper not extending loan deal at Sheffield United

 Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson confirms he will not be extending his loan at Sheffield United for a third season.
Holiday hope as government says islands could be excluded from travel quarantine requirements

 Canaries and various Greek islands may avoid restrictions imposed on their countries' mainlands
Turkey-Greece conflict in eastern Mediterranean is less about gas than vaccuum left by Trump

 Turkey's Oruç Reis vessel has been carrying out seismic work in contested waters. EPA The worsening stand-off in the eastern Mediterranean, frequently described..
Turkey won’t back down against sanctions, threats amid Mediterranean standoff: Erdogan

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will never cave in to international threats and sanctions over its energy exploration in the waters of the eastern..
WorldNews

Man Utd aware of alleged incident involving Harry Maguire on Greek island

Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greece involving captain Harry...
Maguire 'co-operating with Greek authorities', say Man Utd

Manchester United say captain Harry Maguire is "fully co-operating with the Greek authorities"...
