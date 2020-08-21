boyle county rebel stay

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

logo will go

Couty--- the rebel will stay.

School leaders have decided to keep the high school mascot..

And instead-- retire the logo of a civil war-era cavalry.

They've also decided to create a minority support council for students.

The vote comes after a petition started circulating in july calling for its removal.

Petition supporters say the mascot thats been in place since the early 1960's... is a symbol of white supremacy.

The board of education still has to review the decision.

