boyle county rebel stay
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
logo will go
Couty--- the rebel will stay.
School leaders have decided to keep the high school mascot..
And instead-- retire the logo of a civil war-era cavalry.
They've also decided to create a minority support council for students.
The vote comes after a petition started circulating in july calling for its removal.
Petition supporters say the mascot thats been in place since the early 1960's... is a symbol of white supremacy.
The board of education still has to review the decision.
###