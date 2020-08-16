Global  
 

Americans reveal what they consider the most iconic items in fashion history

Americans have voted Levi's 501 jeans as the most iconic fashion items of all time.The denim perennial has been in production since 1873, and has been a favorite of Hollywood stars as well as manual workers.Second on the list was the 60s-defining jean jacket by Levis Strauss & Co., Nike Air Max, Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and Louis Vuitton bags also placed in the top five.The poll of 2,000 US adults saw Converse Chuck Taylors, Gucci belts and Ray-Ban Wayfarers also featured on the list.Thomas Berry, Director of Sustainable Business for Farfetch, which commissioned the study as part of its drive to raise awareness of sustainable fashion, said: Now more than ever, customers are interested in making considered purchases that will stand the test of time.

From pre-owned denim to iconic designer pieces, customers are willing to seek out and to invest in pieces that are conscious, durable and also timeless, regardless of trends.

The study also found a number of luxury items to feature on the list, with more than one in 10 selecting Christian Louboutin's famous red-bottomed shoes as an iconic statement piece.Although in terms of memorability, New York Yankees baseball caps placed significantly higher - coming within the top 20.A further 22 percent of adults have, at one point, owned a classic Ralph Lauren polo shirt - and more than a fifth have worn some classic Nike Air Max trainers.To remind people of these iconic items and really test their knowledge, Farfetch has created the ultimate quiz for fashionistas to try out.It also emerged seven in 10 would still wear any of these memorable trends from years gone by, and more than half have hunted in a charity shop or vintage store to find one specific piece of clothing.Many of the items in the list have been handed down to Americans, who didn't quite realize what they had, as three in five got rid of hand-me-downs from older relatives, only to regret it later.But six in 10 Americans (62 percent) now say they'd rather have fewer quality pieces in their wardrobe, than lots of cheap items that wouldn't last as long.On average, they spend three hours and 40 minutes, and $55 a month in charity or vintage clothing stores, with 56 percent actively enjoying 'the hunt' of finding the perfect garment.More than a quarter have even spent a DECADE or longer searching high and low for that one mythical item which will complete their wardrobe.And 79 percent agree that fashion is cyclical, and what was once trendy will become trendy again in the future.Despite the desire for more long-lasting clothing, only 13 percent of Americans say they 'always' shop sustainably, although 36 percent 'sometimes' manage to.As such, Farfetch has created a 'fashion footprint' tool which gives people a chance to consider the environmental impact of their shopping.Thomas added: "The tool allows consumers, when choosing to make a purchase, to consider which materials can reduce the environmental impact of their purchases, and to see the environmental savings of incorporating pre-owned products into their wardrobes."The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found 28 percent have cut down on clothes shopping in general to reduce their carbon footprint, while a fifth buy from stores that have good green credentials.While a further four in 10 will be sure to clear space from their wardrobe by giving away old clothes, before buying anything new.

