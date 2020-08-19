PIAA To Vote On Fall Sports
On Friday, the PIAA will be meeting and voting on the future of fall sports in Pennsylvania.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details ahead of the meeting.
Edward Sutelan Even if the PIAA votes to continue ahead with the fall sports season during today’s meeting, there’s still plenty l… https://t.co/ztkjfN2Sqs 4 minutes ago
Pat Mineo Today is the day...
https://t.co/1XyokKQaUN 18 minutes ago
Pam Lenz Should PIAA vote Friday to continue the fall sports season, some hurdles remain for school districts https://t.co/K5MHrCHnPP 50 minutes ago
D9and10Sports Poll: Should the PIAA Vote to Allow Sports to Take Place in the Fall https://t.co/zxNjkR0JM5 https://t.co/vakQCjWzZT 59 minutes ago
DelVal Men's Soccer RT @PhilAnastasia: D Day: PIAA board to vote Friday on future of fall sports https://t.co/tMLiape3j2 via @phillyinquirer 1 hour ago
Philip Anastasia D Day: PIAA board to vote Friday on future of fall sports https://t.co/tMLiape3j2 via @phillyinquirer 1 hour ago
Sapp RT @NCNewsSports: HARRISBURG — Parents and students rallied outside the state Capitol on Thursday to ratchet up the pressure on state offic… 2 hours ago
Brian Linder RT @pennhsfootball: Should PIAA vote Friday to continue the fall sports season, some hurdles remain for school districts https://t.co/Lehns… 2 hours ago
Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To SportsThe PIAA will make a decision on fall sports tomorrow, but the future of football in Allegheny County is questionable. One athletic director says it's impossible to play football with Allegheny..
New Jersey Announces Plans For Fall High School Sports SeasonThe agency that oversees high school sports in New Jersey has decided that indoor fall sports will be delayed until early next year, but outdoor sports will start their seasons in about a month. Katie..
MIAA Approves New Fall Sports GuidelinesWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni Reports