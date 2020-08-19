Global  
 

PIAA To Vote On Fall Sports

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:59s - Published
PIAA To Vote On Fall Sports

PIAA To Vote On Fall Sports

On Friday, the PIAA will be meeting and voting on the future of fall sports in Pennsylvania.

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details ahead of the meeting.


EdwardSutelan

Edward Sutelan Even if the PIAA votes to continue ahead with the fall sports season during today’s meeting, there’s still plenty l… https://t.co/ztkjfN2Sqs 4 minutes ago

MrPatMineo

Pat Mineo Today is the day... https://t.co/1XyokKQaUN 18 minutes ago

PamLenz2

Pam Lenz Should PIAA vote Friday to continue the fall sports season, some hurdles remain for school districts https://t.co/K5MHrCHnPP 50 minutes ago

d9and10sports

D9and10Sports Poll: Should the PIAA Vote to Allow Sports to Take Place in the Fall https://t.co/zxNjkR0JM5 https://t.co/vakQCjWzZT 59 minutes ago

DelValMSoc

DelVal Men's Soccer RT @PhilAnastasia: D Day: PIAA board to vote Friday on future of fall sports https://t.co/tMLiape3j2 via @phillyinquirer 1 hour ago

PhilAnastasia

Philip Anastasia D Day: PIAA board to vote Friday on future of fall sports https://t.co/tMLiape3j2 via @phillyinquirer 1 hour ago

Sapp_Out_Of_Pgh

Sapp RT @NCNewsSports: HARRISBURG — Parents and students rallied outside the state Capitol on Thursday to ratchet up the pressure on state offic… 2 hours ago

SportsByBLinder

Brian Linder RT @pennhsfootball: Should PIAA vote Friday to continue the fall sports season, some hurdles remain for school districts https://t.co/Lehns… 2 hours ago


Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To Sports [Video]

Athletic Director Seeks Exemption From Allegheny County's Coronavirus Order, But Officials Say Restrictions Apply To Sports

The PIAA will make a decision on fall sports tomorrow, but the future of football in Allegheny County is questionable. One athletic director says it's impossible to play football with Allegheny..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published
New Jersey Announces Plans For Fall High School Sports Season [Video]

New Jersey Announces Plans For Fall High School Sports Season

The agency that oversees high school sports in New Jersey has decided that indoor fall sports will be delayed until early next year, but outdoor sports will start their seasons in about a month. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published
MIAA Approves New Fall Sports Guidelines [Video]

MIAA Approves New Fall Sports Guidelines

WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni Reports

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published