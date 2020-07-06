Drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne, known for her drag-on-a-dime craftiness and Southern Belle persona, has died at age 34.The entertainer, whose real name was Zavion Davenport, became a fan favorite on “RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8”...and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 3.Her mother, Tina Davenport, confirmed the tragic news of her passing to CNN.The family did not share details on the cause of death.but Davenport openly struggled with a rare condition known as scleroderma.and she was recently hospitalized with pneumonia and suspected kidney failure

Chi Chi DeVayne, a 'RuPaul's Drag Race' fan favorite, has died at 34

