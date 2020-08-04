Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Green, the founder, and President joins us by phone with details about his national motivation campaign.

America Let's Exercise was created to motivate and inspire individuals across the country to exercise through dance.

The weekend at least ... the weekend was a good think yo will america's last exercise was created to motivate and fire individuals all across the country to exercise ... marco bring the founder and president joins us by phone wit details about his national motivation campaign will show think about joining us.

We were ... so tells what this campaign is about what and why you established this as motivationa motivational company to just encourage people across the united states were to exercise, which motivational song: 14 melancholy area.

Marshall to use our platform to do all that and the these different communities ... the reaction ... to this ... what a great response from everyone like to start in july we do video shirts are just one well throughout the city recognizing individuals that were out exercising and presenting them with a free t- shirt ... to know that from very young age.

Why is it made even more so during the endemic ... what is a good question because you know the corn and put in place of the children.

Please know we sometimes get caught up in the "you, and exercise is very important to get out melon exercise weekend and also helps with your mental state.

You know to be out in the fresh air in just 20 ... release of assurance that you are using our platform for the song of merkel's book ... suitable song to get people up and video there to files.

People are like sweating, but there have ... fun doing this we do want to make sure people know that yes at the ... size exercise ... is funny, good job people encouraged ... to go ... so what are your plans.

I guess for the future.

As far as goals and things that need to for thi nonprofit will go of relying ar all.

So we on the ground running by next spring go around to different communities different states and the instructor's personal trainers platform to go about usefully come on in the people want to do that if their web to direct more information.

The website www.america look exercise www.americalookexercise.com also ... , if you know that ...