Using a message in a bottle to ask an important question Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 days ago A man in Minnesota uses a message in a bottle to pop a very important question. 0

A MAN IN MINNESOTA - USES A MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE - TO POP A VERY IMPORTANT QUESTION. WILL CLAUSSON IS GETTING MARRIED--- BUT HE CAN'T DO IT WITHOUT HIS YOUNGER BROTHER, HENRY. SO HE ASKED HIM TO BE PART OF THE WEDDING. HENRY: "YOU ARE ALREADY THE BEST BRO. YOU ARE ALSO THE BEST FRIEND. SO WILL YOU PLEASE SAY YES TO BE MY BEST MAN? LOVE WILL." HENRY: WHAT?! WILL: DO YOU WANT TO BE MY BEST MAN? HENRY - WHO HAS DOWN SYNDROME - IMMEDIATELY JUMPED INTO HIS BROTHER'S ARMS WITH JOY. THE VIDEO NOW GOING VIRAL.





