Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Fire in Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant killed nine people including seven employees on Friday.

At least three of them were seriously in the accident.

The fire is believed to have occurred at 10.30 pm on late Thursday.

The power plant is located 1.2 km from the entrance.

Reportedly, smoke engulfed the area of the tunnel making it difficult to reach the power plant, choking escape routes.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were pressed into rescue operations.

According to TSGenco authorities, 17 people were inside the power plant when the accident happened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the bereaved families.


