Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

9 trapped after fire at Telangana power plant. Delhi's Swachh ranking raises a stink. Russia is looking at India for Covid vaccine production. And teams land in UAE for IPL 2020. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The episode of the show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app. The episode will also premiere on September 14 on Discovery Channel. The adventure show is hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls. Akshay, 52 and Bear, 46 shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter. Bear said he has found a great 'adventure buddy' in the Hindi film actor. Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced release date. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.
Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday night for medical care after recovering from Covid-19 last week. He had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days, as per the press release by AIIMS media & protocol division. It also reported that Shah is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital. He was discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Aug 14 after testing Covid negative. Watch the full video for more details.
While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.
Thirteen villagers from Pedda Kurmam village in Karnataka went missing after their raft capsized due to heavy rains on its way to Pasupula village in Narayanpet district of Telangana state. 9 of them were rescued by the local fisherman and shifted them to their village with the help of Narayanpet RDO and other officials. The other four are still missing, rescue operation has started on the orders of TS Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao. NDRF teams have been deployed to rescue the missing villagers.
The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant informed that at three people have died in the violence that broke out last night over an allegedly inciting social media post. "Situation is completely under control," assured Pant. "Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to join our security arrangements," said Kamal Pant.