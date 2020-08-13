8 a.m. COVID-19 update

Mickie RT @ASlavitt: COVID Update August 20: You have been hearing Biden and Harris say he wont "do the work" to discuss Trump's failed pandemic r… 13 seconds ago

Rocky Mountain PBS Gov. Polis is providing an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response today at noon. We will stream it live on our Face… https://t.co/7XeZXjDMHU 16 seconds ago

Alicia Zaffiro RT @GovRonDeSantis: FL COVID-19 Update (1/5): Antibody testing from FL’s drive thru sites has ranged from 20.3% to 26.8% positive over the… 22 seconds ago

creation of atom RT @ShelbyTNHealth: Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, August 21. For more information, please visit https://t.co/sd… 23 seconds ago

Alex Le Guével RT @England_Boxing: UPDATE 🥊 Read about the latest regarding courses training and medicals in light of the COVID-19 outbreak 👊 ➡️ https:… 25 seconds ago

Lisa ♏ RT @MOH_TT: MoH COVID-19 Update #410 https://t.co/XyCZW94ZL0 26 seconds ago

I Am A Biafran RT @MaziNnamdiKanu: Biafrans in #Nigeria demand that @NGRPresident do a live media chat with the press or a press conference to update on #… 27 seconds ago