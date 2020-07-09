Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Punch - Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Daily Punch - Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Daily Punch - Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 will be announced by Aditya Chopra on Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary, i.e., 27th September'20.

As per the reports, the story of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom might revolve around the plane hijacks of the early 80s.

Akshay would play the spy who cracks the conspiracy and helps India.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week,...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsnewKerala.comIndiaTimesMid-DayDNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News [Video]

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News

Major fire broke out in an underground hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Atleast 20 people were on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:28Published
Daily Punch - Karan Johar In Talks To Produce Nach Baliye 10 [Video]

Daily Punch - Karan Johar In Talks To Produce Nach Baliye 10

Saumya Tandon is reportedly planning to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after her team members tested positive for COVID 19. Makers have approached Shefali Jariwala to replace her. Interestingly, after..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:58Published
Daily Punch: Sholay Actor Jagdeep Dies In Mumbai [Video]

Daily Punch: Sholay Actor Jagdeep Dies In Mumbai

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep known famously for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay died in Mumbai on 8 July. The actor's funeral was held in Mumbai today. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Radhe..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:46Published