Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student

Musician Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to help an 18-year-old student realize her dream of becoming a mathematician.

Vitoria Mario, a teenager in London, set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $53,000 she needed to attend university to study math.

CNN reports that with Swift's donation she hit her goal.

Swift has a history of donating to individuals and charitable causes.

In October 2018 she gave $15,500 to a GoFundMe page raising money for the family of a mother who had been in a coma for three years.

And in March the singer donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.