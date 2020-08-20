Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student

Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To London Student

Musician Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to help an 18-year-old student realize her dream of becoming a mathematician.

Vitoria Mario, a teenager in London, set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $53,000 she needed to attend university to study math.

CNN reports that with Swift's donation she hit her goal.

Swift has a history of donating to individuals and charitable causes.

In October 2018 she gave $15,500 to a GoFundMe page raising money for the family of a mother who had been in a coma for three years.

And in March the singer donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift donates more than $25,000 to help student attend school: 'So inspired by your drive'

"Folklore" singer Taylor Swift surprised an aspiring mathematician with a £23,373 donation towards...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph


Student Vitoria Mario 'over the moon' at Taylor Swift's donation

A London-based Portuguese student has had her "dreams come true" after the gift to fund her at...
BBC News - Published

Taylor Swift's cash gift helps student take up degree

A London-based Portuguese student has had her "dreams come true" after the gift to fund her at...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

iamfatimazahraa

fatima RT @SkyNews: An aspiring mathematician who could not afford to pay for university in the UK has been gifted £23,000 by Taylor Swift https:/… 3 seconds ago

imjcharles

baby do you RT @SkyNews: Student, Vitoria Mario tells Sky News how Taylor Swift donated £23,000 to support her going to university to study mathematics… 34 seconds ago

MzLashmore

MzLashmore RT @DavidLammy: An uplifting story on a Friday morning, respect to @taylorswift13. If only our own government could recognise and support t… 2 minutes ago

Siku_Njema

Kaka RT @BBCNews: UK student 'over the moon' after Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to help fund her at university https://t.co/gia9P7gOLs 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift donates more than $30,000 to help struggling teen pay for university [Video]

Taylor Swift donates more than $30,000 to help struggling teen pay for university

A London teenager raising money to pay for university recently received the surprise of a lifetime...when pop star Taylor Swift contributed more than $30,000 to her GoFundMe campaign.Since Vitoria..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published
Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation [Video]

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Taylor Swift pays for student to go to uni [Video]

Taylor Swift pays for student to go to uni

Singer Taylor Swift has donated thousands of pounds to a London student so that she can study maths at the University of Warwick.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:51Published