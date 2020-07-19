Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty

As coronavirus cases in Greece continue to climb, the government has imposed stricter lockdown restrictions on the northern region of Halkidiki and the island of Mykonos.

Footage from Friday (August 21) shows quiet tourist resorts and almost empty beaches.

Stricter measures include both tourists and locals required to wear face masks, even at the beach, the suspension of all events, and the prohibition of any gathering above nine.

In restaurants, there is a four-person table rule, except for families who are allowed up to six.

One young restaurant owner said: "We have a big problem, we have no clients, we are ready to close our businesses.

That's a big problem for our economy and our lives." "I am looking forward to having the Russian COVID-19 new vaccine, but not the one made from Americans because I believe that one is dangerous.

That's because I trust Putin (Russia)," says another man in Greek.