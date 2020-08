T-shirt sales helping those in need Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:03s - Published 10 minutes ago T-shirt sales helping those in need A local marketing firm worked with area artists to sell T-shirts, with proceeds going to restaurants, and those restaurants providing food for essential workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jewish Museum's ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After President Trump’s Blunder



A museum in Philadelphia is seeing sales for a t-shirt skyrocket after a recent blooper by President Trump. Boosted by Trump mispronouncing the name of Yosemite National Park, the National Museum of.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago