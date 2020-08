T-shirt sales helping those in need Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 hours ago T-shirt sales helping those in need A local marketing firm worked with area artists to sell T-shirts, with proceeds going to restaurants, and those restaurants providing food for essential workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lululemon’s August Markdowns take up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, shorts, more Lululemon’s August Markdowns are here with *up to 60% off* select styles. Prices are as marked....

9to5Toys - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this