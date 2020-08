New kinds of therapy animals for one adult community Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:12s - Published 9 minutes ago New kinds of therapy animals for one adult community The people living at an adult active community got a special visit from some special therapy animals. 0

VISIT FROM SOME SPECIAL THERAPYANIMALS.BUT IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK.THEY GOT A VISIT FROM A THERAPYCAMEL.THE VISIT IS PART OF APARTNERSHIP WITH "PETTING ZOO 2U".IT BRINGS ANIMALS TO PEOPLE FORSOME FUN ENTERTAINMENT DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.WE JUST WANT TO BRING A SMILETO THE RESIDENTS' FACES.WE DECIDED TO DO OUTDOOREVENTS, 6 FEET APART, AND HAVETHE RESIDENTS HAVE A LITTLE PETTHERAPY AND A LITTLE WHIMSY.RESEARCH HAS SHOWN ANIMALS CANREDUCE STRESS, ANXIETY, ANDBLOOD PRESSURE.AND THEY PROVIDE A CALMINGEFFECT.





