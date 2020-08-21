Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News
9 persons trapped inside Telangana power plant dead, PM Modi expresses condolences; After Punjab, Haryana to remain shut on weekends due to spike in Covid cases; Election Commission issues guidelines for conduct of Bihar elections later this year; Reports say National Testing Agency has issued admit cards for students appearing for JEE, NEET & exams as per schedule; Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to feature on Bear Grylls show Into The Wild & more news #Telangana #Elections #AkshayKumar