Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News

AIR News Imphal RT @airnewsalerts: #Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house. 9… 1 hour ago

🇮🇳 Vidyasagar Jagadeesan 🇮🇳 RT @PBNS_India: Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house. 9 pers… 2 hours ago

Prasar Bharati News Services Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house… https://t.co/dEk6kfQnfb 3 hours ago

All India Radio News #Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power hous… https://t.co/7yUcxhVEbl 3 hours ago

Lalitha RT @NewIndianXpress: @XpressHyderabad @xpressandhra @Kalyan_TNIE Six bodies have been found, while a search is on for finding the missing p… 3 hours ago