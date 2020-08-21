Global  
 

Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences

Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News

Telangana fire: Bodies of 9 persons recovered, PM Modi expresses condolences | Oneindia News

9 persons trapped inside Telangana power plant dead, PM Modi expresses condolences; After Punjab, Haryana to remain shut on weekends due to spike in Covid cases; Election Commission issues guidelines for conduct of Bihar elections later this year; Reports say National Testing Agency has issued admit cards for students appearing for JEE, NEET & exams as per schedule; Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to feature on Bear Grylls show Into The Wild & more news #Telangana #Elections #AkshayKumar


airnews_imphal

AIR News Imphal RT @airnewsalerts: #Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house. 9… 1 hour ago

jvidyasagar

🇮🇳 Vidyasagar Jagadeesan 🇮🇳 RT @PBNS_India: Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house. 9 pers… 2 hours ago

PBNS_India

Prasar Bharati News Services Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power house… https://t.co/dEk6kfQnfb 3 hours ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News #Telangana: Bodies of 6 employees who were trapped in fire have been recovered from Srisailam left bank power hous… https://t.co/7yUcxhVEbl 3 hours ago

Lolita_TNIE

Lalitha RT @NewIndianXpress: @XpressHyderabad @xpressandhra @Kalyan_TNIE Six bodies have been found, while a search is on for finding the missing p… 3 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express @XpressHyderabad @xpressandhra @Kalyan_TNIE Six bodies have been found, while a search is on for finding the missin… https://t.co/BfBpQrXAHE 6 hours ago


Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Telangana: 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire; PM Modi expresses grief

Fire in Telangana’s Srisailam hydroelectric plant killed nine people including seven employees on Friday. At least three of them were seriously in the accident. The fire is believed to have occurred..

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News

Major fire broke out in an underground hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Atleast 20 people were on..

Telangana fire | 9 trapped in hydro-electric power plant

Telangana fire | 9 trapped in hydro-electric power plant | Oneindia News

A massive fire broke out at a power plant in Telangana trapping 9 people. A fire broke out on Thursday night at the Srisailam Hydel Electric Power project which is located on the Telangana-Andhra..

