How Big Is Apple's $2-Trillion Market Cap?

Apple's stock price has ballooned in recent weeks.

According to Business Insider the company is on track to be worth more than the entirety of the UK's benchmark share index, the FTSE 100.

This week the tech giant became the first US-listed company to reach the $2 trillion mark.

According to data from Bloomberg, the FTSE is worth just shy of $2.2 trillion.

If Apple's stock rises 7%, it will surpass the FTSE in market capitalization.


