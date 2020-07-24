Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run
Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Houston Rockets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, even without the help of Russell Westbrook.
The Rockets strategy with small ball has worked for them.
Walker feels with the advantage of playing a young Thunder team, the Rockets could face LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in a title run.