Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:19s - Published
Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run

Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run

Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Houston Rockets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, even without the help of Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets strategy with small ball has worked for them.

Walker feels with the advantage of playing a young Thunder team, the Rockets could face LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in a title run.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run

Antoine Walker talks Rockets taking Thunder in Game 2, could face Lakers in a title run Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Houston Rockets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, even...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i [Video]

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i

Nick Wright talks Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble as the Los Angeles Lakers fall to the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron James had an incredible game but Damian Lillard was just better...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:49Published
Colin Cowherd plays the NBA 3-Word Game [Video]

Colin Cowherd plays the NBA 3-Word Game

Colin Cowherd talks the top teams in the NBA, bringing back the 3-Word Game. Hear why he thinks this could be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James's last chance at a title, plus what he thinks about..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:22Published
Nick Wright: LeBron James' senior look was psychological warfare against the NBA [Video]

Nick Wright: LeBron James' senior look was psychological warfare against the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando Bubble and fell to the Dallas Mavericks 108 - 104, but LeBron James 'Senior Citizen' look was Nick Wright's biggest takeaway after the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:55Published