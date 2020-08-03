Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories



Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even more hype for the September 3 drop by sharing some super-sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the brand's very first photo shoot. On Saturday, August 22, the 28-year-old star posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "A few of my favorite memories from the first @rarebeauty photoshoot in January.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970