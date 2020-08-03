Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Courteney Cox has sparked speculation that Selena Gomez could be appearing in the upcoming Scream 5.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration [Video]

Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration

Selena Gomez has celebrated her upcoming collaboration with all-girl K-pop superstars BLACKPINK by launching an ice-cream flavour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories [Video]

Selena Gomez Shares Favorite Memories

Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even more hype for the September 3 drop by sharing some super-sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the brand's very first photo shoot. On Saturday, August 22, the 28-year-old star posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "A few of my favorite memories from the first @rarebeauty photoshoot in January.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration [Video]

Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Gomez took to social media to announce she and the K-Pop group have joined forces.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Courteney Cox Courteney Cox American actress, producer, and director

Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie [Video]

Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie

Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream." The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram. In the announcement, Cox posted a video of the iconic 'Scream' mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red. There are currently four "Scream" films, with the first being released in 1996. Cox's ex-husband, David Arquette, will also be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King [Video]

Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez Rumored for 'Scream 5' Role - See Why Everyone's Talking!

Selena Gomez‘s eagle-eyed fans may have figured out her casting in the upcoming movie Scream 5...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this