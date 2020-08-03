Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Rare Beauty is officially launching at Sephora in less than two weeks, and well, if there's anyone more excited than us, it's Selena Gomez — aka the founder. Then, this weekend, Gomez got fans even more hype for the September 3 drop by sharing some super-sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the brand's very first photo shoot. On Saturday, August 22, the 28-year-old star posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "A few of my favorite memories from the first @rarebeauty photoshoot in January.
Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream." The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram. In the announcement, Cox posted a video of the iconic 'Scream' mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red. There are currently four "Scream" films, with the first being released in 1996. Cox's ex-husband, David Arquette, will also be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.