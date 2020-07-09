Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube

Global  
 

The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling which said that the US President could not block users as it is a violation of the First Amendment.


Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results

 The world’s biggest social network is working out what steps to take should President Trump use its platform to dispute the vote.
Goodyear okays attire supporting police, but no political wear

 The statement comes after President Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, claiming it had banned MAGA hats.
Trump to hold funeral for his brother, Robert Trump, at the White House

 President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, died age 71 of an undisclosed illness. A funeral will be held at the White House on Friday.
Joe Biden battles Donald Trump for the soul of America. Our choice couldn't be clearer.

 There's no question that a lot of Americans believe in Donald Trump's world, but if they could, they'd like to live in Joe Biden's.
Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned [Video]

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late actor’s cook at the DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. Meanwhile, another team of the probe agency visited the Bandra police station to get documents related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Th CBI team is now likely to record the statements of the people linked to the case. They The actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. Susequent probe into the case had led to a big war of words between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The Supreme Court had later asked CBI to probe all cases linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This decision was also welcomed by Sushant Singh’s amily members who said thay are confident they will get justice. Watch this video for all the details.

Trump wants Supreme Court to let him block critics on Twitter

 "President Trump's ability to use the features of his personal Twitter account, including the blocking function, are independent of his presidential office,"..
A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy [Video]

A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office wants access to them for use in a grand jury investigation. US District Judge Victor Marrero's ruling follows a Supreme Court decision that shot down Trump's claim of presidential immunity from such an inquiry.

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [Video]

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

