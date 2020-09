£5.7million of cocaine found in van

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught carrying more £5 million ofcocaine.

Nabil Chaudhry, 31, from Northampton, was sentenced to seven and ahalf years imprisonment at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Police stopped hisvan on the A1 in Doncaster on July 20, and found 45 individually wrappedblocks of cocaine branded with the Gucci logo.