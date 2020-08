Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced Friday to five months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get his two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend