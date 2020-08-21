The new Corvette and Ford GT | The Autoblog Show Ep 06

Global  
 

You can now watch our TV Series 'The Autoblog Show' online, this time featuring performance cars.We have the Ford GT carving through California’s canyon roads, followed by a first look at the Toyota Supra.

But first, just outside of Vegas, we test out the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.Check out episode six of "The Autoblog Show" above.

It originally aired on Verizon Fios TV, the Yahoo!

Finance Channel on the Roku TV app and SamsungTV+.


