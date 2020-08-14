Global  
 

Protesters demand Williamson be sacked over exams fiasco

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Students and teachers protesting over A-level and Btec results in England havedemanded the immediate sacking of Gavin Williamson.


'Too little too late': Protesters to call for Gavin Williamson to resign, as tens of thousands await BTec results

 Demonstrators will meet outside Downing Street on Friday
Independent
Labour: PM must be held accountable for exam chaos [Video]

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says her government counterpart, Gavin Williamson, has shown he is "utterly unfit to defend the best interests of young people", adding that responsibility for the exam grades crisis "goes all the way to the top" and criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson for holidaying during the chaos. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Scottish Tory leader refuses to back Gavin Williamson after exams chaos: 'He has to reflect'

 'I'm not here to say in your report that I think Gavin Williamson has done a great job and he should continue,' says Douglas Ross
Independent

Government lifts cap on medical student places after A-level results chaos

 Limits on teaching, dentistry and veterinary courses also dumped.
Independent

Durham University students offered money to defer after exams U-turn

 Durham University says it will struggle to provide sufficient places amid the A-levels grading fiasco.
BBC News
Labour criticise government exam results chaos [Video]

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has criticised Education Secretary Gavin Williamson for his handling of A-Level results, stating the government seemed unprepared despite knowing the upcoming results day deadlines in advance. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:10Published

If the BTec farce proves anything, it's that nothing will stop Boris Johnson from enjoying his holiday break

 The prime minister didn't stop his Chequers retreat in February to concern himself with some trifling little thing called Covid-19, so he's hardly going to..
Independent
GCSE grades surge after U-turn gives pupils results based on teachers’ estimates [Video]

The proportion of GCSE entries in England awarded top grades has surged to arecord high after a U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimatedgrades amid cancelled exams. Hundreds of thousands of youngsters receivedtheir GCSE results on Thursday following major changes - but around 200,000Btec pupils will not get their final results following a last-minute review ofgrades.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Labour: BTEC delay is 'shambolic' [Video]

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the delay to BTEC results is "shambolic" and should not continue "drifting on" indefinitely, urging the government to provide the results as soon as possible to rectify the situation for students and the wider education sector. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Spetmologer

Bernard Whittaker Ψ #BorisLIARnoAlcoholic ! RT @PA: Students and teachers protesting over A-level and Btec results in England have demanded the immediate sacking of Gavin Williamson… 3 hours ago

PA

PA Media Students and teachers protesting over A-level and Btec results in England have demanded the immediate sacking of Ga… https://t.co/khQBTSj53y 4 hours ago


Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading [Video]

More than 250 A-level students have gathered in Westminster for a protestagainst the recent downgrading of thousands of results. Many are holding signsreading “trust our teachers” as the students..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Students protest outside the Department for Education [Video]

*Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published