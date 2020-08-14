Protesters demand Williamson be sacked over exams fiasco

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says her government counterpart, Gavin Williamson, has shown he is "utterly unfit to defend the best interests of young people", adding that responsibility for the exam grades crisis "goes all the way to the top" and criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson for holidaying during the chaos. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has criticised Education Secretary Gavin Williamson for his handling of A-Level results, stating the government seemed unprepared despite knowing the upcoming results day deadlines in advance. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The proportion of GCSE entries in England awarded top grades has surged to arecord high after a U-turn meant results could be based on teachers’ estimatedgrades amid cancelled exams. Hundreds of thousands of youngsters receivedtheir GCSE results on Thursday following major changes - but around 200,000Btec pupils will not get their final results following a last-minute review ofgrades.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the delay to BTEC results is "shambolic" and should not continue "drifting on" indefinitely, urging the government to provide the results as soon as possible to rectify the situation for students and the wider education sector. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
*Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published