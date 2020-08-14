Protesters demand Williamson be sacked over exams fiasco

Labour: PM must be held accountable for exam chaos



Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says her government counterpart, Gavin Williamson, has shown he is "utterly unfit to defend the best interests of young people", adding that responsibility for the exam grades crisis "goes all the way to the top" and criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson for holidaying during the chaos.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21