The 10th named tropical storm formed Thursday out over the Atlantic Ocean, setting yet another record...



Tweets about this Pamela Falk RT @capitalweather: Tropical Storm Laura forms, threatens Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and may become 1 of 2 simultaneous hurricanes in the Gulf o… 3 seconds ago S. RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Tropical Storm Laura forms 230 miles of ESE of Northern Leewards; winds at 45MPH; NHC indicates the centre of… 10 seconds ago micky RT @northescambia: Tropical Double Threat In The Gulf: Tropical Storm Laura Forms; Second Tropical Storm To Form https://t.co/gFK46RSnrm… 19 seconds ago KLTV 7 Tropical Storm Laura forms as 2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US https://t.co/LOTRZWhKic https://t.co/HxvrRgts6g 39 seconds ago KTRE News Tropical Storm Laura forms as 2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US https://t.co/42ejYPJNOh https://t.co/YWxWTRsSCv 39 seconds ago curtis bond #WeatherChannel Tropical Storm Laura Forms and May Threaten Florida, Gulf Coast Next Week See… https://t.co/d8GFyuPZZJ 43 seconds ago Eyewitness News Bahamas Tropical Storm Laura forms in Atlantic, storm shifts west https://t.co/rpVLkmtIHj 1 minute ago Nooria 🇹🇹 RT @DylanFedericoWX: 🌀 #BREAKING: Tropical Storm #LAURA forms east of the Leeward Islands. Laura obliterates the record of the earliest 1… 3 minutes ago