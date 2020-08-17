Global  
 

10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Bars and restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.

Instead of 10 p.m.

Katie Johnston reports


