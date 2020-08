The ferocity of the winds and the waves is very unusual for this time of year

Photographer Mark McNeill captured this footage of large waves hitting the Blackpool coast during Storm Ellen.

Watch as Storm Ellen batters into the Blackpool coast in unseasonably severe weather

Limerick Leader WATCH: More than 10,000 without power in Limerick as Storm Ellen batters the country https://t.co/W42uyNLoAm https://t.co/Awy9foeNQg 2 days ago

Maria Flannery 10,000+ without power in Limerick, city and county, east and west. #StormEllen https://t.co/iu0DYbPD0t 2 days ago

Lu Corona RT @Limerick_Leader : WATCH: More than 10,000 without power in Limerick as Storm Ellen batters the country https://t.co/W42uyNLoAm https://t… 1 day ago