10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s - Published
10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.

10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.

Bars and restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.

Instead of 10 p.m.

Katie Johnston reports


KS1075

KS1075 Okay, were getting better! https://t.co/LeZcd5RKUg 33 minutes ago

KatieEggleston3

Katie Eggleston RT @CBSDenver: 10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Must Stop Serving Alcohol At 11 p.m. https://t.co/cm0W3Zs1IW… 50 minutes ago

AnicaPadilla

Anica Padilla 10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado bars and restaurants can now serve alcohol until 11 p.m. In July, Gov. P… https://t.co/4TpgVa8mUR 59 minutes ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver 10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Must Stop Serving Alcohol At 11 p.m.… https://t.co/rBBFmHoeyx 1 hour ago

ChrisJFuselier

Chris Fuselier Before commenting on an Amended Last Call Order for 11 pm, I need to review it especially in light of the Tavern Le… https://t.co/lJv03V5WQW 13 hours ago

ChrisJFuselier

Chris Fuselier 10 PM LAST CALL ORDER AMENDED TO 11 PM. My sources confirm @MGoodland report. I’ll have a comment later. https://t.co/68PMwzxvhE 14 hours ago


