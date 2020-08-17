10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.
Bars and restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m.
Instead of 10 p.m.
Katie Johnston reports
