Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:54s - Published
Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.'

The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.


Lili Reinhart recalls teenage panic attack

 Upcoming film "Chemical Hearts" explores teenage trauma, depression, suicide and heartbreak - that's why "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart was so passionate about..
USATODAY.com

Reinhart ready for 'Riverdale' reunion

 "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart says she's excited to resume shooting the teenage drama this weekend, five months after production shut down on its fifth season..
USATODAY.com

Lili Reinhart: Being bisexual is not just 'a phase'

 The Riverdale star talks about her sexuality and why her new film is not "another teen romance".
BBC News
Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split [Video]

Cole Sprouse confirms Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from Lili Reinhart a day after the actress appeared to make it clear the couple was no longer together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Lili Reinhart insists candid new interview was about 'depression', not break-up [Video]

Lili Reinhart insists candid new interview was about 'depression', not break-up

Lili Reinhart has clarified that a recent interview, in which she describes a 'black tunnel' of anguish, is about depression, not her split from Cole Sprouse.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
WNBA Star Chiney Ogwumike Talks BIG WNBA Changes | Say Less With Kaz [Video]

WNBA Star Chiney Ogwumike Talks BIG WNBA Changes | Say Less With Kaz

Welcome to Say Less with Kaz! In this episode, Kazeem Famuyide catches up with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks. Check out the full episode with Wale & Israel Adesanya here:..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 06:56Published
5 Set Secrets From Work It With Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher [Video]

5 Set Secrets From Work It With Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher

It's no secret that Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher can seriously dance in real life. But in Netflix's new film Work It, Carpenter's character, Quinn, couldn't even tell you what an 8-count is. So..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 03:20Published