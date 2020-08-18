Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case
On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal.
His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, will learn her sentence.
Giannulli, a fashion designer, also faces 2 years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.
Giannulli and Loughlin became the face of the college admissions scandal.
They admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind, William Rick Singer, $500,000 to get both their daughters into USC.
Loughlin is expected to get 2-months in prison.