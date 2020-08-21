Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 5 minutes ago

We’re speaking with Oregon’s Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal about how the declaration helps prepare personnel to fight wildfire, and about the assistance the State gave to California.

This week, Governor Brown declared a state of emergency due to the Imminent Threat of Wildfire.

Oregon is also sending it's own fire personnel to california to fight on the ongoing fires there.

Joining us now is marina ruiz-temple, the chief deputy state fire marshal.

Thanks for being with us tonight.

--how does declaring a state of emergency allow the state to better prepare for wildfires?

--what agencies are preparing to respond if called upon, and what will their roles be?

--we recently sent personnel to california to assist with their wildfires.