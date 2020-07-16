Apple Has Potential To Jump Another 27%

Apple stock is at an all time high.

The company recent hit the $2-trillion value.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush thinks that Apple can gain more in the next 12 months.

"We still believe the stock has a lot of gasoline left in the tank with an iPhone 12 'supercycle' on the near term horizon," Ives wrote in a Friday note.

Ives gave the stock an "outperform" rating.

Business Insider says Ives gave the stock a price target of $515 and a bull case of $600, which is roughly 27% higher than where Apple closed Thursday.