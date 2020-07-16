Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Has Potential To Jump Another 27%

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Apple Has Potential To Jump Another 27%

Apple Has Potential To Jump Another 27%

Apple stock is at an all time high.

The company recent hit the $2-trillion value.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush thinks that Apple can gain more in the next 12 months.

"We still believe the stock has a lot of gasoline left in the tank with an iPhone 12 'supercycle' on the near term horizon," Ives wrote in a Friday note.

Ives gave the stock an "outperform" rating.

Business Insider says Ives gave the stock a price target of $515 and a bull case of $600, which is roughly 27% higher than where Apple closed Thursday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Report: Apple to bundle services in Prime-like ‘Apple One’ subscription

We’ve been hearing rumors Apple may try to integrate its various subscription services for nearly a...
The Next Web - Published

'Apple One' bundle, 'iPhone 12' and iPad rumors, plus more on the AppleInsider podcast

New leaks point to an early September release of new iPads and the next Apple Watch, "iPhone 12"...
AppleInsider - Published

Trump Administration Considers Global TikTok App Store Ban

A new document outlining the potential scope of President Trump's TikTok ban suggests Apple could be...
MacRumours.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More Chains Requiring Masks [Video]

More Chains Requiring Masks

Mounting evidence shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Business Insider says research shows the majority of Americans are in favor of mask policies. As coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published