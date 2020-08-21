We Are Still Bereaved Parents': Having A 'Rainbow Baby' Doesn't Erase Loss
To mark Rainbow Baby Day, which falls on August 22 this year, Shema and Katie want to celebrate the children they’ve had after loss – but also shine a light on what it’s really like to be in this position.
Their united hope is to shatter the silence that still persists surrounding baby loss.