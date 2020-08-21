Hometown Tours - Life-Sized Chess

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 14 minutes ago

Lyssa High checks out the life-size chess set in downtown Corbin in today's Hometown Tours!

Child-guard packaging.

C1 3 maggy kriebel.

She is the director of corbin tourism and convention commission.

Maggy, we have a hot game of chess going on right here.

Don't we?

Maggie- directo...: yes, we are right in the middle of it.

Lyssa-host: yeah.

Tell us about this new attraction that you have right here in downtown.

Maggie- directo...: yeah.

A couple of weeks ago we installed a life-size chess set here in downtown corbin.

It's free, people can come out and play, and we've had quite a few visitors.

Lyssa-host: you guys have the cutest stuff going on downtown too.

Let's talk about some of the other attractions that you have down here.

Maggie- directo...: yeah.

Downtown is home to colonel sanders park.

Behind us, we've got a life- size bronze statue of the colonel.

Lyssa-host: that's right.

Maggie- directo...: as well as interpretive panels that tell the story of colonel sanders in his quest for the american dream.

Lyssa-host: yes.

Maggie- directo...: we've got our 100 year old steam engine on display, right behind the park.

Downtown is just a great place.

We- lyssa-host: it is.

There's so much to do down here.

Maggie- directo...: there really is.

We're home to seven different locally owned and operated restaurants that serve a variety of food to satisfy anyone's palate.

Lyssa-host: right.

Maggie- directo...: we have a cool eclectic antique store downtown, right on main street.

She actually just purchased the warehouse downtown, and she's doing warehouse sales.

Lyssa-host: nice.

I love it.

Maggie- directo...: that's cool.

Lyssa-host: sales.

Did someone say sales?

Maggie- directo...: yep.

Yep.

We'll keep you in the loop.

Lyssa-host: oh, please do.

Now, for people that want to come down, you also have the marathon that's going to be in november, and all of these things.

How do people find out more information about corbin?

Maggie- directo...: yeah.

For more information, they can give us a call at 606-528-8860, or visit us on our website at corbinkytourism.c om.

Lyssa-host: awesome.

Awesome.

Thank you so much for having us today.

We really appreciate it.

We have to get back to our chess game here.

Maggie- directo...: yeah.

Lyssa-host: we have a hot battle going