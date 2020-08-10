Cape Town field hospital decommissioned as infection numbers drop in South Africa

South Africa has decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospital which was built inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21, marking The 1,000-bed facility was constructed as an ove

South Africa has decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospital which was built inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21, marking The 1,000-bed facility was constructed as an overflow to existing hospitals in the province as the COVID-19 infections rose in May.

The nation's Premier Allan Winde was joined by the medical staff of the facility as he wheeled the last bed out of the facility signifying its closure.

Nurses sang as the jubilantly walked through the facility for the last time.