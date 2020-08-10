Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cape Town field hospital decommissioned as infection numbers drop in South Africa

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Cape Town field hospital decommissioned as infection numbers drop in South Africa

Cape Town field hospital decommissioned as infection numbers drop in South Africa

South Africa has decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospital which was built inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21, marking The 1,000-bed facility was constructed as an ove

South Africa has decommissioned the COVID-19 field hospital which was built inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21, marking The 1,000-bed facility was constructed as an overflow to existing hospitals in the province as the COVID-19 infections rose in May.

The nation's Premier Allan Winde was joined by the medical staff of the facility as he wheeled the last bed out of the facility signifying its closure.

Nurses sang as the jubilantly walked through the facility for the last time.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatyaKapdi

Katya Kapdi RT @nikkilincoln: If the City of Cape Town can put up a field hospital in the space of weeks, then there is no fucking excuse for portable… 4 hours ago

NalediMatshezi

Naledi Star Hlalukana RT @ezaap: WC premier Alan Winde wheeled out hospital bed number 862 at the Hospital of Hope during the closing of the field hospital at Ca… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seagull Steals Snack From Other Seagull [Video]

Seagull Steals Snack From Other Seagull

Occurred on April 8, 2020 / Cape Town, South Africa Info from Licensor: "I usually feed those seagulls."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:10Published
Police and security clash with squatters over land in South Africa [Video]

Police and security clash with squatters over land in South Africa

Police and private security clash with squatters after they were prevented from marching to Stellenbosch, near Cape Town. Riot police stopped the group from leaving the Kayamandi township, they..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published
Cockatoo Imitates Cats and Dogs [Video]

Cockatoo Imitates Cats and Dogs

Occurred on July 29, 2020 / Cape Town, South Africa Info from Licensor: "Jewel is a four-year-old Citron Crested Cockatoo we got from a Pet Store when he was just 12 weeks old. The video was taken..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:28Published